Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,930. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,243 shares of company stock worth $29,064,339. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

