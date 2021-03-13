Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,930. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.
Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $14,670,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,243 shares of company stock worth $29,064,339. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
