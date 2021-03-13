Tripio Trading Up 49.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $8.06 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

