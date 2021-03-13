Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRRSF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

