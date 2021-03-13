TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0527 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

