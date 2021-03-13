TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Hits $465,493.01

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $465,493.01 and approximately $12,776.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 96.1% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

