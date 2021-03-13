Truegame Hits Market Cap of $95,100.09 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $95,100.09 and $1,074.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 100.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

