TrueUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $106.72 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $297.62 million and $106.72 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 297,684,690 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.