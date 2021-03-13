Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Trupanion worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.51 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2,362.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

