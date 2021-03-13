TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $1.57 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,495,597,210 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.