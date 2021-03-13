Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Twilio worth $312,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.00. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

