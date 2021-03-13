Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,256 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 64.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,479,953. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.