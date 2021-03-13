Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,606 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.