Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,283 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $249.73 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $246.80. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.