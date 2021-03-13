Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

