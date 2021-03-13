Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

BAX stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

