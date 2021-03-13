Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $356.39 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.37 and its 200 day moving average is $375.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,663 shares of company stock worth $27,827,406. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.