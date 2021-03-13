Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

