Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.