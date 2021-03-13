Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

