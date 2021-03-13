Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 240.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

