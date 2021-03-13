Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 484,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

