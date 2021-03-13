Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

EOG stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.