Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

