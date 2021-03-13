Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.81 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

