Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,690 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,126. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,748.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

