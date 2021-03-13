Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,543,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock worth $612,546,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

MRNA opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.