Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 496.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 406,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,488 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,284.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

