Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 254.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,172 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of The New York Times worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. 916,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,845. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

