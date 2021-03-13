Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.57 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 749.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.