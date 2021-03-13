Twin Tree Management LP Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 940.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,424 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

BKR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 7,763,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,328. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

