Twin Tree Management LP Takes $4.64 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.84. 5,478,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.