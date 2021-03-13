Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,121. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

