Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,469. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

