Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2,422.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,423,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

