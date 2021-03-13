Ultiledger (ULT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,683.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and approximately $142,683.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

