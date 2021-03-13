Unido EP Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.