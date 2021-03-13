Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $67,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP remained flat at $$214.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,515. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

