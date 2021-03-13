United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UBCP stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

