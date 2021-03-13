United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of United Community Banks worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

