Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.43% of Uniti Group worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

