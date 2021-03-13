Uptrennd Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218,154.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 119.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $218,154.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 190.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00030953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00153959 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,590,781 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

