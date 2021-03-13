Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Position Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -498.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

