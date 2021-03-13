USDK Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $228.26 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00462340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00062161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00531995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

