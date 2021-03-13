USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $173.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $593.82 or 0.00977158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.00360023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015919 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001187 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

