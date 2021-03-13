UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 11th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTSI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.