V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,529 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

