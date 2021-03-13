V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

