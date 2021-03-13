Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,398,000.

NYSE MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $333.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

