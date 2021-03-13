Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,179 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,711.43, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

