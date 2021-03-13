Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.13 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

